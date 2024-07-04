Centre extends deadline for Thiruvananthapuram smart city project to March 2025

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The extension of the deadline for the Smart City Mission to March 2025 by the Ministry of Urban Development has come as a relief for the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) and the city corporation. With a majority of the project nearing completion, the SCTL and the civic body were facing significant challenges as several key development projects were yet to be implemented.

Notable projects such as the Rajaji Nagar redevelopment, Chalai heritage market development, three multi-level car parking projects, and the redevelopment of Palayam Connemara Market are still pending completion. The authorities were also concerned about the future maintenance of the project due to insufficient resources for the operation and upkeep of the completed projects.

To address this issue, the civic body had been considering the formation of a separate wing or a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the future operation and maintenance of the project. The SCTL, which has a workforce of over 100 employees, was preparing to conclude its activities and hand over the completed project to the city corporation. An official with the SCTL expressed relief, saying, “It’s a huge relief as we will have enough time to complete all the projects. We have achieved around 75% completion, and within two months we will be able to reach around 90%.”