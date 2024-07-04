Minister Saji Cherian's comments on SSLC exam skills stir Kerala assembly debate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial statement made by Cultural Minister Saji Cherian, claiming that students who pass the SSLC examinations lack proper reading and writing skills, resurfaced during the assembly’s question hour on Thursday.

The issue was brought up by Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, who queried Education Minister V Sivankutty on whether it was the state government’s policy to deny Plus two admissions to all 10th-grade pass students.

In response, both Ministers V Sivankutty and Saji Cherian provided clarifications to defuse the controversy. Education Minister V Sivankutty assured that there is no government policy to restrict Plus Two admissions for students who pass the 10th grade. He clarified that Minister Saji Cherian's remarks were made in the context of his speech and were not intended to be taken literally.