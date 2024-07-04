St Thomas Day: Unified Holy Mass not celebrated in 80 per cent of churches

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church’s latest diktat, calling for the celebration of at least one Unified Holy Mass in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, reportedly received a lukewarm response for Wednesday’s St Thomas Day service. While those opposing the unified mode claimed that they had been proved right by the low attendance in churches, members of the laity in favour pointed out that this was due to the sleazy tactics adopted by priests and their so-called helpers.

According to Tenson Pullickal, executive member of the Mar Thoma Nasrani Sangham (MTNS) regional committee, those opposing unified holy mass made a mockery of the circular issued by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil on Tuesday. “It can be easily said that the mass was not celebrated in nearly 80% of churches in the 16 foranes under the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. In one case, Fr George Nellissery, vicar of Chunangamvely St Joseph’s Church, was prevented from celebrating mass when a section of the parish council locked him up inside his room,” he said.

Priests opposing the unified mode made use of the clause that at least one Holy Mass needs to be celebrated as per the uniform mode to schedule the timings in such a manner to ensure bare minimum attendance, he alleged.

According to Fr Jose Vaillikodath, PRO of Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi said that the timings for the Unified Holy Mass were scheduled to prevent altercations. Also, the unified mode was not celebrated at 70 churches that are locked in legal cases.