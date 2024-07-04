UDF corners Pinarayi Vijayan over SFI violence; Uproar prompts early adjournment of house

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF cornered CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the assembly over the attack on a KSU district leader by SFI members at Kariavattom University campus and said the CM was patronising all the violent activities of the student outfit. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the CM through his words has publicly extended political patronage to the criminals to unleash violence in the college campuses.

Satheesan in his speech, which was made after the notice for moving an

adjournment motion was rejected, directly pointed fingers at the CM and warned him that “the phalanx of goons being reared in incubators will finally take you along.” He listed out numerous incidents where the SFI workers were accused of engaging in violence and accused the CM of giving full backing to the SFI members to continue with their activities.

Satheesan said the CM, during his Nava Kerala yatra, had felt that he was a ‘Maharaja’, but Kerala had reminded him about the Lok Sabha election results.

“A youth was brutally attacked in a dark room by the SFI members and he was taken to the police station instead of being admitted to a hospital. The KSU workers held a dharna before the station urging cops to hospitalize the injured. “Why did the SFI members assemble outside the station? When the injured was taken to the Medical College hospital, other students accompanying him were attacked by the SFI again. The phalanx of goons being reared in incubators will take you along,” Satheesan told the CM.

He also mentioned about the attack on a college principal of a self-financing college in Koyilandy and said the SFI members had barged into the office of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad to make Sangh Parivar happy.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan earlier in his reply defended the SFI and the police. He said the police precisely acted to control the volatile situation without showing any political partiality.

Pinarayi said there have been efforts taken with a narrow political perspective to tarnish a particular organization when clashes occur and that worsen the situation.

“The clashes in campuses are condemnable. Those responsible should

face action. But facts should not be distorted by putting all blame on a particular outfit,” he added.

He accused the UDF of distorting facts and said despite initial propaganda, later it was known who vandalized the Gandhi portrait in Rahul Gandhi’s office and conducted AKG Centre attack.

The Opposition MLAs , meanwhile, entered the well of the house with slogans against the chief minister and the government. They also raised banners against the government and the chair.

The ruling members also raised slogans against the opposition. As the uproar continued unabated, the speaker then completed the business of

the day and adjourned the assembly.