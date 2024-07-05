Black magic on Sudhakaran! Whodunit?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new controversy has emerged after visuals of copper plates and figurines related to black magic were recovered from Congress state president K Sudhakaran’s house in Kannur. A leader close to Sudhakaran told TNIE that they suspect one of his former personal staff members behind the act. It is not the first time a KPCC president has found objects related to black magic in his home. During V M Sudheeran’s tenure as Congress state president in 2018, a similar incident of tracing black magic objects was reported from his house at Gowreesapattom in Thiruvananthapuram.

The leaked video which was received by television channels originally dates back to more than one-and-a-half years ago. Along with Sudhakaran, Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan’s voice could also be heard. A labourer could be seen digging out a shell-like substance where he is seen taking out close to two dozen copper plates with several figurines with inscriptions on them.

In the video, Sudhakaran could be heard telling Unnithan that it’s surprising that he is still alive. Sudhakaran tells Unnithan he doubts whether it was due to the black magic that he was feeling weak in the legs, losing balance while walking and having bouts of anxiety attacks. The question being posed to Sudhakaran on why a one-and-a-half-year-old video has been released now reveals foul play.

A senior Congress leader close to Sudhakaran told TNIE that they suspect the handiwork of one of his former personal staffers. “The video was shot on the former personal staffer’s mobile phone which led us to suspect that it’s his handiwork. He was involved in stealing huge amounts of money from Sudhakaran which prompted him to sack him more than two-years ago. Sudhakaran also suspects his role behind black magic which explains how similar substances had reached Indira Bhavan and also his office in New Delhi,” said a leader close to Sudhakaran.

On Thursday, Sudhakaran told reporters that none can eliminate him. While confirming that the incident is true, he remained tight-lipped about who might have done it