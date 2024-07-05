Kerala High Court frees 34 KAAPA detainees, cites illegal detention

KOCHI: At a time when the state police are on a vigorous drive to put habitual offenders behind bars under KAAPA as part of curbing anti-social activities, the Kerala High Court in over a month alone has ordered to release of 34 persons after finding that their detention was illegal. Apart from preventive detention, the court also cut short externment ordered against persons under KAAPA for involvement in multiple criminal cases.

KAAPA is a special law enacted by the state government in 2007 to curb anti-social elements.

As per the data presented in the state assembly recently, 1,028 persons were charged with KAAPA in the past three years. However, a glance at the judgments of the Kerala High Court available on its website from May 20 to June 29 alone reveals that a majority of KAAPA cases were disposed of by the court after cancelling detention and internment orders.