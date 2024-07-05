Leaders’ arrogant behaviour alienated masses, feels CPM central committee

KOLLAM/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dictatorial behaviour of leaders right from local committee members to the top brass has led to the CPM’s poll defeat, the CPM Central Committee has observed. Speaking at the party regional reporting in Kollam on Thursday, the leadership conveyed that autocratic behaviour by party leaders and cadre has alienated the party’s mass base.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury pointed out that local leaders have distanced themselves from the people due to their autocratic approach. As a result, a significant portion of CPM’s voter base has shifted. “No CPM member can survive by alienating themselves from the people. What we have been observing is that from local leaders to the top brass, they have indulged in autocratic behaviour towards the people. This has affected our voter base. Therefore, necessary action will be formulated in the upcoming party secretariat-level meetings,” Yechury is learnt to have reminded the local leaders.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan pointed at corruption among party leaders. He observed that certain local leaders have become wealthy after assuming certain positions. In cooperative banks some party members are frequently becoming board members. “The party will investigate serious corruption charges among local leaders. Earlier, local committees reported that the party would gain eight to nine seats in the LS election. However, the party only gained one seat, and that too with a close contest. We will have a probe on this in the coming days,” Govindan is learnt to have conveyed.

Failed in understanding people’s thinking: Isaac

The CC observation should be read along with a post by senior leader and central committee member Thomas Isaac who said the party failed in understanding people’s thinking. Isaac spoke his mind on the LDF’s debacle in a Facebook post. “The party could not understand the adverse wave at any stage of the election. When the polling percentage came down to 71%, the party thought that it would affect the prospects of the UDF and BJP,” he said in a FB post.

A comparison of the pre-poll and post-poll situations showed that a significant number of LDF votes were not polled. The party viewed that it would gain a majority in all constituencies except five. But the election defeat showed that a large section of LDF voters cast their vote for the UDF and BJP.

Isaac said the most important question was why the party’s analyses were failing. “Either party fails to understand people. Or people are unwilling to speak their mind. In either case, it is a shift from the past. One thing is for sure. Party’s link with people has become weak,” he said.