One sustains burn injuries as gas cylinder explodes at tea stall in Kerala

The swift response from the fire force unit prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring shops.
The gas cyclinder explosion.(Special Arrangement)
KOZHIKODE: A gas cylinder explosion at a local tea stall early Friday morning left one person injured. The incident occurred around 7am, when only two workers were present at the shop.

The injured individual, a worker from Malappuram, sustained burn injuries and was promptly admitted to a nearby hospital. The second worker, hailing from another state, managed to escape unscathed.

The explosion completely gutted the tea stall, which is usually bustling with customers by 7:30 a.m. The swift response from the fire force unit prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring shops. However, the impact of the explosion shattered a window pane of a shop across the road.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

