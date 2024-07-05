One sustains burn injuries as gas cylinder explodes at tea stall in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A gas cylinder explosion at a local tea stall early Friday morning left one person injured. The incident occurred around 7am, when only two workers were present at the shop.

The injured individual, a worker from Malappuram, sustained burn injuries and was promptly admitted to a nearby hospital. The second worker, hailing from another state, managed to escape unscathed.

The explosion completely gutted the tea stall, which is usually bustling with customers by 7:30 a.m. The swift response from the fire force unit prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring shops. However, the impact of the explosion shattered a window pane of a shop across the road.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.