Kerala: CSML term extended to March 2025 amid ongoing projects, criticism

KOCHI: The term of the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), which was set to end on June 30, has been extended till March 31, 2025, with some of the key projects yet to be completed.

CSML was formed as a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) to ensure operational independence and autonomy in decision making and mission implementation. Set up in 2015, the agency has completed 31 of the 69 projects it took up. Work on the remaining 38 projects is ongoing.

Agency officials said that 80-90% of the allocated funds have been utilised. “We received most of the due funds last week. This includes Rs 500 crore from the central government and Rs 500 crore from the state government and Kochi corporation. The corporation has so far given us Rs 11 crore of the total Rs 70 crore,” said Shaji V Nair, CEO of CSML.

In the last one year, CSML’s focus has been on projects in the urban development sector. “After I took charge as CEO, I encountered no difficulty in getting the projects approved. The chief secretary has been very supportive, which enabled us to take up so many projects,” said Nair.

‘West Kochi blighted’

However, former Kochi mayor and historian K J Sohan alleged that CSML has done damage to the west Kochi area, especially Fort Kochi, one of the prominent tourist spots in the state. “Fort Kochi was one of the first to be recognised as a heritage city. Visual appeal is one of the characteristics of a heritage city. CSML has removed all the granite stones and renovated footpaths using tiles,” said Sohan.

He said that Fort Kochi has immense tourism potential and CSML could have used the funds for real beautification work. “ The stones that were used to develop the area were brought from overseas by the Portuguese and Dutch. CSML removed the granite and replaced it with tiles. Moreover, its work lacks polish. It is half baked,” stressed Sohan, pointing to an uncovered portion of a footpath. Jabbar, a street vendor in Fort Kochi, said it has been four months since CSML installed new LED streetlights. “Within the first month, they stopped working. I took this up with CSML and corporation officials, but to no avail,” he said, adding, “At night, the area is ill-lit, making it conducive for illicit activities,” he said.