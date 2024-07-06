KTU’s ‘support system’ to help academically-ailing engineering colleges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will put in place a ‘support system’ to improve the academic performance of engineering colleges that registered low pass percentages in this year’s BTech exams.

Both the KTU and the colleges will play an active role in providing the required support for improving the results, it was decided at a meeting convened by the KTU management with the principals and management representatives of affiliated self-financing engineering colleges.

The KTU informed the colleges that the syllabus formation of the revised curriculum, to be implemented from this year, is in the final stages and will be published before the start of the first semester of the new BTech batch.

The academic calendar for the next four years will also be published soon. Teachers will be trained in modern engineering subjects included in the revised curriculum through KTU’s human resources development centre.It was also decided to implement students’ request to conduct lab exams before theory papers from the next semester.

There will be sufficient intervals between exams. Even semester exams will be completed by April, and students will be given two months for internships before the next semester starts in July, it was decided.

The delay in revaluation was caused due to an increase in the number of exams and answer-sheets, as supplementary exams are being conducted for all semesters instead of following the previous odd-even exam system, the KTU said, adding that measures will be taken to implement evaluation more quickly. The KTU has instructed colleges to implement the university’s academic guidelines on time.