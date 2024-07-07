Cue that! International students queue up as Cusat gains more global attention

KOCHI: Reinforcing its reputation in the higher-education sector, the Cochin University of Science and Technology has seen a significant surge in applications from foreign students.

For the 2024-25 academic programmes, Cusat received a record 1,590 international applications. Since 2021, the university has witnessed a remarkable growth in the number of international students joining its various programmes.

The majority of foreign students apply for scholarships offered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), which ensures free education and accommodation on the campus.

Through ICCR, Cusat received 603 international applications in 2021. This was 800 in 2022 and 1,100 in 2023. This year, the number stood at 1,410. Coupled with the 180 applications received through the recently introduced Study in India (SII) programme, the total number of international applications touched 1,590.