Cue that! International students queue up as Cusat gains more global attention

KOCHI: Reinforcing its reputation in the higher-education sector, the Cochin University of Science and Technology has seen a significant surge in applications from foreign students.
For the 2024-25 academic programmes, Cusat received a record 1,590 international applications. Since 2021, the university has witnessed a remarkable growth in the number of international students joining its various programmes.
The majority of foreign students apply for scholarships offered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), which ensures free education and accommodation on the campus.
Through ICCR, Cusat received 603 international applications in 2021. This was 800 in 2022 and 1,100 in 2023. This year, the number stood at 1,410. Coupled with the 180 applications received through the recently introduced Study in India (SII) programme, the total number of international applications touched 1,590.
This year, the university has received applications from students from around 40 countries, including Kenya, Iraq, Ethiopia, Botswana, and Syria.
Among the fields of study offered by Cusat, BTech in computer science has emerged as the most sought-after course, reflecting the global demand for expertise in technology and computing. Of the 180 applications received through the SII programme, 80 were for BTech in computer science.
Additionally, there has been a notable increase in applications from overseas citizen of India (OCI) students, highlighting the institution’s growing recognition among the Indian diaspora seeking educational opportunities in their home country.
Currently, students from the US, Maldives, Poland, Ireland, Tanzania, and others study at Cusat.