Hema committee report release to follow legal review,says Saji Cherian

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has no qualms about releasing anything other than information prohibited from the public domain, Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said, adding that it will take a call on releasing the Hema Committee report after studying the same. All information except personal details will be released. If anyone has a complaint about the commission’s order, they can approach the courts, he added.

Speaking to mediapersons in Alappuzha on Saturday, Cherian said no specific names are mentioned by the committee, constituted to address issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. “If there is anything that cannot be disclosed, it won’t be shared. Also information that pertains to the privacy of an individual cannot be disclosed. The State Information Commission and the government have stated the same. As per the committee report, a decision will be made after a legal study on what information should be released,” he said.

The minister said the Hema Committee report addresses several issues. Based on that, a conclave will be organised to discuss the challenges, crises, future growth and the future of the film industry.