Jacobite members form association to oppose church handover to Orthodox faction

KOCHI: A group of members from the Jacobite faction has formed an association to strengthen the church leadership in connection with the state government’s decision to hand over their churches to the orthodox faction.

The Malankara Jacobite Syrian Christian Association has been formed with an aim to work along with the priests and bishops in the wake of several threats and protests in our parishes, triggered by the state government decision, said Brigadier Jo Curian, the chairman of the association during a press conference held in Kochi.

He added that “It is important to bring together the members of the community to fight the denial of justice. The handing over of the churches bused on a judgement cannot be accepted. We will be writing to the church Synod seeking support for the organisation. The association has requested the government to implement the Church Bill and prevent attacks against the church.”

Meanwhile, the members of Mazhuvannoor St Thomas Orthodox Syrian Church have been protesting against implementing the 2017 Supreme Court Judgement.