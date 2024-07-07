Kerala: Congress failing to lay ghost of black magic row to rest

The one-and-a-half-year-old video of black magic objects being unearthed by Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan at the former’s house in Kannur had become a matter of ridicule in the party. While Sudhakaran laughed it off, Unnithan has remained tight-lipped on the incident.

It’s reliably learnt that Sudhakaran’s former staff member, who has come under a cloud of suspicion over the controversy, had called on him on Friday. The sacked employee initially planned to hold a press conference on Saturday, apparently to deny his role in the matter. But the person later decided against the meeting. A senior leader close to Sudhakaran said the KPCC chief does not believe in black magic.

“Only those within Sudhakaran’s inner circle can keep over the two dozen copper plates with inscribed figurines at his home in Kannur as it has CCTV cameras and guard dogs. Sudhakaran doesn’t believe in black magic, and he dismissed the unearthing of the objects with his characteristic nonchalance,” the leader told TNIE.

But the issue has not gone down well with youth leaders. While addressing a meeting of Young India booth-level leaders in Kuttiyadi, Kozhikode, on Friday, Abin lashed out at Sudhakaran.

On Saturday, Abin said that being a practising Christian, he doesn’t encourage superstition and black magic. “One can’t see the party emerging stronger by employing black magic. We need to put in the work to achieve that. Instead of wasting time on superstition and black magic, leaders should take steps to strengthen the party,” Abin told TNIE.