Renovated Changampuzha park to reopen with week-long literary fest in August

KOCHI: Come August, the Greater Cochin Development (GCDA) will open the renovated Changampuzha Park, the city’s cultural hub, to the public, by organising a week-long literary fest. The Rs 4.31-crore project to renovate the park is now nearing completion.

“The park is set to revitalise the cultural landscape of Kochi. Besides, it is expected to be a major hangout destination for the public. We’ve added many facilities using the CSML (Cochin Smart Mission Ltd) fund. We’re planning a grand inaugural event and a week-long literary fest,” said GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai.

Major works like refurbishing the auditorium, increasing seating capacity, raising the floor level to prevent waterlogging, adding special ramps, aesthetic roofing, a mini amphitheatre, art gallery, swimming pool and fountain, enhanced drainage system, expanding rest room and toilet facilities, upgrading of walkways, surrounding areas, and installing additional equipment at the children’s park have been completed.

“80% of the renovation works has been completed. Only finishing works such as landscaping, lawn work, and painting remain. We expect to complete the entire work by the end of July,” said a GCDA engineer in charge of the project implementation.

The work was originally set to be completed in January but the deadline was revised to June 30, following a delay in construction due to incessant rain and the non-availability of sand.

Major attractions

The renovated park will have 50 granite benches, similar to those in old railway stations. “The benches and pillars of buildings have been built using granite stone and by skilled workers from Hosur. It took them three months to finish the work,” the official said.

A huge helicopter fan will be installed at the auditorium instead of multiple ceiling fans. “We’ve also set up sound dampeners (walls) on both sides of the auditorium to cut noise pollution from the nearby roads. Since the park is named after Changampuzha Krishna Pillai, one of the greatest poets born in Edapally, the walls will be adorned with popular stanzas from his poems, besides drawings. We’ll also realign and beautify existing sculptures as well,” the official said

Mini bio park

Interestingly, the renovation work of the park, spread across one acre and 35 cents of land at the heart of the city, is being carried out without cutting a single tree. During the construction of the amphitheatre, the provision to preserve a tree located at the centre of the structure was arranged.

“There are 50 major trees, substantially reducing air pollution and ensuring an increased supply of oxygen,” said P Prakash, president of Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram (CSK). The list of trees includes Star Apple, Rain Tree, Acacia, Elenji, Neem, Indian Gooseberry, Royal Palm, Anjily, Gulmohar, Purple Orchid Tree, Malay Apple, Cinnamon, Sealing Wax Palm, Chaste Tree, Divi Divi, Kassod Tree, Indian Laburnum, Christmas Tree, Guava, Drooping Ashoka, Dinner Plate Tree, Teak, Copper Pod, Pride of India, Casuarina, Indian Beech Tree, Yellow Bamboo, Cashew Tree, Annonna Squomosa, and Java Plum Tree.

Meanwhile, the Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram also plans to host a 30-day-long Changampuzha festival on the lines of the 111-day Soorya fest.