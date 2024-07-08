Amid subdued monsoon, KSEB floats short-term tender to purchase power

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A weak southwest monsoon has prompted the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to float a short-term tender to procure power from outside.

The board has come out with an advertisement seeking a supply of power to address the deficit until the next monsoon, from July 15 to May 31, 2025.

With a subdued onset of the southwest monsoon proving a dampener, the KSEB plans to procure a minimum power of 25mw and a maximum of 200mw. The deadline to submit the tender ends on Monday.

According to KSEB officials, a 1,500mw power contract had expired recently, prompting them to float a new tender. The board has been reeling under a power shortage after the 465mw long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was cancelled by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission in May last year, citing technical and procedural lapses. That had taken a heavy toll on KSEB, forcing the board to float a few short-term PPAs.

A top KSEB official told TNIE that, as years pass by, the demand for power is also surging.

“During the same period last year, we had invited tenders towards monthly power requirements. That contract has expired. We are unable to go for long-term PPA given the issues over the cancellation of the 465mw agreement. Every year, we are forced to seek an additional 5% power as the demand has been rising,” the KSEB official said.

The board is hopeful that the monsoon will gain momentum by mid-July, and in August. The big hurdle before KSEB is that it is able to generate only 30% power and the rest has to be procured from outside.

While there has been a huge outcry to increase in-house power production, the board is a long way away from getting the desired results.