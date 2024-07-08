Another 10% parishes in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese implement unified mass

KOCHI: Differences over Unified Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church continued to simmer with many priests reluctant to accept it citing various reasons. However, according to Church sources, another 10% of parishes in the archdiocese have started practicising the officially mandated mode of celebrating Mass. But they are yet to confirm how many parishes have complied with the directive of Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil.

According to sources, even in churches that have taken to the unified mode, the timing scheduled for Mass speaks volumes about the intentions of the dissidents.

“In forane churches, four scheduled masses are celebrated, while it is two in smaller parishes. Various parish councils have adjusted the timings to include the unified mode. In many parishes, Unified Mass has been scheduled for 11 am, 1 pm or 3 pm. Attendance for these services has been historically low,” said sources.

Meanwhile, Fr George Nellissery, vicar of Chunangamvely St Joseph’s Church, was again locked up to prevent him from celebrating Unified Mass. “He is planning to approach the court over the issue,” said Tenson Pullickal of the Mar Thoma Nasarani Sangam (MTNS).

Sources said that Mar Thattil met with MTNS representatives on Saturday at Mount St Thomas where they had assembled to launch an agitation.