CPI district secretary wants Thrissur Mayor removed over support for BJP's Suresh Gopi

THRISSUR: CPI Thrissur district secretary, K K Valsaraj, on Monday sought the resignation of Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese, criticising him for openly supporting central minister Suresh Gopi of BJP.

Speaking to reporters here, Valsaraj said that the Mayor had crossed the limits in his continued support of Suresh Gopi and the BJP politics.

A couple of days back, the Mayor had made statements praising Suresh Gopi for his vision for Thrissur. Suresh Gopi also appreciated the Mayor for his dedication towards the development of Thrissur.