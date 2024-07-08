CPM in fresh row: ‘PSC membership for sale’

KOZHIKODE: Even amid plans for a course correction and an image makeover in an effort to regain its lost mass base, the CPM finds itself embroiled in a fresh corruption charge. Reports have emerged about a youth leader from Kozhikode being bribed for a term on the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The youth leader, who operates out of the CPM area centre in Kozhikode, initially demanded Rs 60 lakh as bribe to get the person the coveted position, but after several rounds of bargaining settled for Rs 22 lakh. The payment was made in full, sources said.

Despite paying the amount, the person, who works in the health sector, did not get the post. Then, he was promised a high-ranking position in the Ayush department, which also did not materialise. Frustrated, he approached the CPM state leadership and filed a complaint against the youth leader, who is also the district in-charge of the CITU, the sources said.

The CPM state leadership held a confidential investigation. The probe found that youth leader took the bribe promising all necessary party approvals through Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

Riyas has since demanded a thorough investigation into the entire episode. The minister had, almost a month ago, filed a complaint against a suspected caucus working in the party office in Kozhikode.

The party has received incriminating evidence in the form of a voice mail that details the agreement and confirms the bribery deal. The CPM’s Kozhikode district committee is holding an urgent meeting on Monday, and state secretariat members are expected to attend.