Four months on, Kerala government's C-space is yet to make its OTT presence felt

KOCHI: Four months into its much-celebrated launch, C-space, the state government-owned OTT platform, is struggling to gain traction. The first-of-its-kind in the country, the platform seeks to sustain good-quality Malayalam films and preserve the state’s culture in the digital space.

C-space streams 55 films, including documentaries and short films. B 32 Muthal 44 Vare, starring Anarkali Marikar and Remya Nambeesan, P K Rosy, Thanal, anthology movie 5 Seeds, etc., are some of the acclaimed films available on the platform.

According to Shaji N Karun, chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), the platform may take time to attract a larger audience. “Our primary aim is to conserve quality Malayalam films and preserve the state’s culture in the digital space, besides revenue generation. Now that we have archived some good films, more people will know about the platform over a period of time,” he said, adding that the content available on the platform is unique and mostly theme-based. “Along with financial benefits, we need to ensure that good films have a global reach,” he added.

The platform, which follows a pay-per-view model, where a viewer pays for a particular content, has had as many as 20,000 views since its launch in March, according to an official with KSFDC.