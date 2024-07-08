Four months on, Kerala government's C-space is yet to make its OTT presence felt

KOCHI: Four months into its much-celebrated launch, C-space, the state government-owned OTT platform, is struggling to gain traction. The first-of-its-kind in the country, the platform seeks to sustain good-quality Malayalam films and preserve the state’s culture in the digital space.
C-space streams 55 films, including documentaries and short films. B 32 Muthal 44 Vare, starring Anarkali Marikar and Remya Nambeesan, P K Rosy, Thanal, anthology movie 5 Seeds, etc., are some of the acclaimed films available on the platform.
According to Shaji N Karun, chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), the platform may take time to attract a larger audience. “Our primary aim is to conserve quality Malayalam films and preserve the state’s culture in the digital space, besides revenue generation. Now that we have archived some good films, more people will know about the platform over a period of time,” he said, adding that the content available on the platform is unique and mostly theme-based. “Along with financial benefits, we need to ensure that good films have a global reach,” he added.
The platform, which follows a pay-per-view model, where a viewer pays for a particular content, has had as many as 20,000 views since its launch in March, according to an official with KSFDC.
“The content is selected by a panel of curators. Several directors and producers have come forward expressing their willingness to provide their content to C-space,” said the official, adding the screening process is not applicable to awarding-winning films and curators.
Better marketing to create awareness about the platform and its content is key to attracting audiences, say experts. “Amid the plethora of streaming platforms, it is important to advertise C-space and its content on social media. Every OTT platform adopts extensive marketing. Also, the option to choose from pay-per-view and subscription models can help attract more people,” said Charles George, a Kochi-based OTT consultant.
The KSFDC official said efforts are on to popularise the platform among Malayali audiences around the world.
Charles said it is appreciable that a state government launched an OTT platform to help audiences and filmmakers. “Several quality movies do not get space on prominent OTT platforms, which focus on big names. C-space can help movies that deserve more viewers and encourage new filmmakers,” he said, adding that by adopting technological advancements the platform will be able to hold on to its subscriber base.
“The governments of Telangana and other states have held discussions with us about the launch of their own OTT platforms. This is very encouraging for us,” Karun said.