Genrobotic deploys robotic gait trainer at KIMSHEALTH in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Genrobotic Innovations, a state-based robotic startup, has deployed its advanced robotic gait trainer — G-Gaiter that helps patients recover rapidly from paraplegic disabilities — at KIMSHEALTH in Thiruvananthapuram.

The custom-made G-Gaiter assists patients with stroke-triggered paraplegic conditions, traumatic spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, accidents and Parkinson’s disease by increasing their mobility as well as consistency, besides the quality of their gait pattern.

The G-Gaiter improves the ability of paralytic patients to control the movements of their body below the spine by facilitating specific exercises provided by professional physiotherapists. It also helps develop neuroplasticity, enabling the ability of neural networks in the brain to change through growth and reorganisation.

“Continuous and effective efforts are required to develop the neuroplasticity of a person with permanent disability. With the availability of G-Gaiter at the hospital, the quality of health care provided to people with physical disabilities will go up. The machine helps initiate the walking process early and attain a better walking pattern during rehabilitation” said Dr Nitha, consultant, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation department, KIMSHEALTH.

Vimal Govind, director, Genrobotic Innovations and Afsal Muttickal, regional director, Genrobotic Medical and Mobility, said in a statement, “The device enables medical professionals to creatively design therapy based on each patient’s needs by saving time and effort.”