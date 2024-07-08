Kerala CM Pinarayi vouches for PSC's credibility, says action will follow in cases of fraud

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday ruled out the allegation that corruption practices prevailed in appointing members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and said there have been efforts to defame the constitutional body.
Answering a question raised by UDF's N Samsudeen on behalf of M K Muneer in the assembly, the CM defended the PSC and said the constitutional body has been doing its duty diligently, but there have been efforts to malign it, which is very unfortunate.
However, regarding the current allegation against a CPM area committee member that he had fleeced Rs 22 lakh from a Homeopathy doctor couple from Kozhikode on the pretext of facilitating his appointment as a PSC member, the CM said a lot of such frauds are happening in the state and action will follow.
"There are a lot of fraudulent activities taking place in the state. If such acts occur, naturally there will be action," he said.
The controversy over the appointment of PSC members erupted after a CPM area committee member Pramod Kottooli was accused of fleecing money after offering a post of the member to the Kozhikode native in return for Rs 60 lakh as a bribe.
However, the promise was not honoured following which the victim approached the party leadership with a complaint. The complainant alleged that Pramod had taken the names of PWD Minister P Mohammed Riyas and CPM MLAs M K Sachin Dev and Thottathil Raveendran to convince the victim.
Meanwhile, Riyas said his name was being dragged to all negative things with a sinister intention and he will take legal route against it.
"People know the intention behind dragging my name to all the negative issues. Even when it becomes clear that there is no truth in the allegations, the people who have circulated it do not explain nor change their statements. This is gross injustice and I will take legal action against such moves," he said.