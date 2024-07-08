Kerala CM Pinarayi vouches for PSC's credibility, says action will follow in cases of fraud

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday ruled out the allegation that corruption practices prevailed in appointing members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and said there have been efforts to defame the constitutional body.

Answering a question raised by UDF's N Samsudeen on behalf of M K Muneer in the assembly, the CM defended the PSC and said the constitutional body has been doing its duty diligently, but there have been efforts to malign it, which is very unfortunate.

However, regarding the current allegation against a CPM area committee member that he had fleeced Rs 22 lakh from a Homeopathy doctor couple from Kozhikode on the pretext of facilitating his appointment as a PSC member, the CM said a lot of such frauds are happening in the state and action will follow.

"There are a lot of fraudulent activities taking place in the state. If such acts occur, naturally there will be action," he said.