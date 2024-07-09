21 fishermen rescued after boat capsizes off Muthalapozhi coast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In yet another boat mishaps off Muthalapozhi coast, 21 fishermen fell into the sea on Monday morning. They were rescued without major injuries. The incident occurred around 7.15am as they headed out for a fishing trip.

The fishing boat was caught in strong waves causing it to sway uncontrollably and tilt to one side. In the chaos, the fishermen fell into the sea. There were 37 people on the boat. Among those seriously injured are Hasan, 42, and Rafiq, 48, from Perumathura. They were taken to Medical College. Nahas, Saheer, Hasan, Mansoor, Shakir, Shafi, Shaji, Noufal, Shyam, Mahesh, Falah, Suhane, Nasser, Nasumuddin, Shaji, Naseer, Sainuddin, Navas, and Safeer were admitted at Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital. Hasan suffered head injuries, while Rafiq sustained injuries to his hand. The others have minor injuries.

Fishermen from other boats, along with the marine enforcement and coastal police rescued the fishermen and brought them ashore. The boat belonged to Shakir Salim from Perumathura. Due to the strong waves, the boat was towed to Vizhinjam by a patrol boat. Earlier on Monday, another accident occurred at Muthalapozhi. A boat carrying two fishermen capsized while they were heading out for fishing. Both fishermen swam to safety without any injuries.

It was on Sunday that three fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized around 8pm. The mishap took place when they were returning from a fishing trip. The incident occurred not far from the shore, catching them off guard as their boat overturned suddenly. They were taken to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital with injuries.