24-year-old Kalady youth arrested for spreading girls' photos on obscene social media pages

KOCHI: A 24-year-old youth was arrested in a case related to spreading the photographs of the girls on obscene social media pages.

Rohit, a native of Mattoor, near Kalady, and a former student of Sree Sankara College, Kalady, was nabbed by the Kalady Police on Monday.

The accused was booked for taking photographs at any place in a manner affecting the reasonable privacy of women under the punishment for atrocities against women in the Kerala Police Act, said a police officer.

"The accused used to circulate the photos of the female students on the campus, which he shot during his college days and uploaded them on obscene social media pages with nasty captions. He used fake Facebook IDs to upload the images," said a sub-inspector-ranked officer at Kalady police station.The accused, who is also a part-time photographer, occasionally came to the college and took photographs of the students, he said.

Responding to the arrest of the accused, another police officer said, "We picked up the accused after receiving a complaint from a female student. The accused admitted the crime during interrogation. As part of the investigation, we seized an Apple iPhone from the accused," he said. The police requested Facebook remove the particular pages with obscene content, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have currently registered a case on the complaint of a girl, but eight more girls have approached the police with similar complaints against him.