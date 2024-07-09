Bureaucratic reshuffle: PB Nooh shifted to Supplyco

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government has removed P B Nooh, who was on leave for sometime, from the post of tourism director. Sikha Surendran, who has been holding the charge, has been appointed as the new tourism director.

The government decision comes at a time when the Opposition has been attacking the government over a meeting convened by the tourism director, allegedly to hold discussions with stakeholders over the government’s new liquor policy.

Nooh has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of the State Civil Supplies Corporation. Incumbent Supplyco CMD Sriram Venkataraman has not been given new charge. Sikha has been transferred from her role as deputy secretary in the health and family welfare department. She will hold full additional charge as the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation MD.

Madhavikutty M S has been appointed as the deputy secretary of the health and family welfare department. She will also hold full additional charge of the post of director, Centre for Continuing Education Kerala. She was formerly the district development commissioner of Ernakulam.

Shaji V Nair, who is currently the chief executive officer of Cochin Smart Mission, will assume full additional charge as Vyttila Mobility Hub Society’s MD. Meera K, the Fort Kochi sub-collector, will take on additional charge as district development commissioner, Ernakulam.