Cholera outbreak claims life at Kerala's Neyyattinkara Special School hostel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cholera outbreak has claimed the life of a 26-year-old man at a special school hostel in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram.

Anu, son of Anilkumar from Vithura, passed away, while 10 other inmates of the Sreekarunya Special School hostel are currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College.

The outbreak was initially identified when a student admitted to GMC tested positive for cholera. Anu began experiencing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea on Thursday and sought treatment at Neyyattinkara General Hospital the same day. However, he died the next day.

His postmortem was conducted at the Medical College. His relatives said they would respond only after receiving the postmortem report. Anu is survived by his parents and a brother named Anish.

With 65 students residing in the hostel, school authorities have advised parents to take their children home following the incident. Officials from the Health Department and Food Safety Department have visited the hostel to assess the situation.

The state is reporting a cholera death after a gap of seven years. This year, there have been 11 suspected and 9 confirmed cholera infections reported. Poor sanitation and contaminated water sources are cited as reasons for this surge.

Though cholera is no longer considered a major public health scare, it is crucial to take immediate precautions. Firstly, ensure that drinking water is adequately treated or boiled before consumption. Follow hygiene practices such as handwashing with soap and water, particularly before meals or cooking. Refrain from eating undercooked food and opt for cooked dishes instead. Proper waste disposal is crucial to avoid contaminating water sources. Additionally, prompt medical attention should be sought if anyone displays symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, or dehydration.