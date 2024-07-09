IBM to launch GenAI centre as part of its Kochi-based lab

KOCHI: IBM on Monday announced the launch of its GenAI Innovation Centre in Kochi which will allow enterprises, startups and partners to explore, experience and build generative AI technology.

Organisations often find AI projects too complex or difficult to integrate due to limited skills or expertise, the company said, adding that the centre will address this challenge by providing them with access to IBM experts and technologies designed to help them build, scale and accelerate the adoption of enterprise-grade AI.

“AI is at the core of IBM’s growth strategy. We are strongly committed to building and collaborating with different ecosystems for AI. The GenAI Innovation Centre furthers IBM’s commitment to nurturing India’s AI community and catalysing innovation through co-creation and collaboration with an aim to serve the country’s best interests of growing AI skilled talent, boosting organization productivity and improving citizen services,” noted Dinesh Nirmal, senior vice president, products, IBM Software.

The centre is built on InstructLab, a new technology jointly developed by IBM and Red Hat for enhancing large language models (LLMs) with a client’s own data, and will also take advantage of IBM watsonx AI and data platform and AI assistant technologies. It will allow clients to learn about the fine-tuning of LLMs and to partner with IBM.