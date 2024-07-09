Padmanabhaswamy temple staff kept away from service over non-veg food controversy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid criticism from devotees and Hindu organisations, the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple has kept away temporary staffer from duty over the allegation of bringing non-vegetarian food to the temple administration building. The action is pending an inquiry, said temple sources.

A photograph of chicken biryani packets kept at the Mathilakam Building had gone viral on social media since Saturday. The building houses the office of the temple executive officer and a dining hall for the staff.

Sources said the staffers used to consume non-vegetarian food in the past as well. The new executive officer of the temple had tried to discourage the use but in vain.

Temple sources said a temporary driver brought chicken biryani to give a treat to his colleagues and they had the food together.

Temple thantri Tharananelloor Namboodiripad reportedly conveyed his displeasure over the incident. The representatives of the erstwhile Kowdiar royal family too pressed for an inquiry.

The thantri has asked the temple management to prevent the use of non-vegetarian food in buildings associated with the temple. Temple sources said the temple administration committee will take further steps after receiving the report.