UK eyes joint ventures with Kerala IT sector, says British High Commission official

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The United Kingdom is keen on exploring avenues for joint ventures with Kerala’s IT sector in technological innovations, said Joshua Bamford, Head of Tech and Innovation, British High Commission in India.

A UK team led by Bamford visited Technopark on Monday. The team interacted with Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair and lauded the infrastructure of the sprawling campus. Bamford and Sanjeev Nair discussed potential collaboration opportunities.

Christi Thomas, Senior Technology and Innovation Adviser, British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru and Mr Vasanth Varada, AGM Customer Relationships, Technopark were also present.

Mr. Bamford said the discussions they had with the CEO of Technopark and CEO of Toonz animation underscored the vast potential for collaboration between the UK and Kerala in the technology and innovation sectors.

“We are excited about the possibilities of this partnership and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to drive forward groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence, future telecoms and other tech domains,” he added.

Sanjeev Nair said the visit of the UK delegation marked a significant step towards fostering ties between the UK and Indian tech ecosystems.

The team also visited Toonz Animation, a part of Toonz Media Group, where they interacted with CEO Jayakumar P, CFO Subbalakshmi Venkitadri and Operations Manager Vijayakumar. The team took a tour of the 2D and 3D animation production facilities at the Nila Building on Technopark Phase 1 campus.