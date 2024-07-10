BJP president Nadda predicts BJP's rise in Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The BJP will repeat its success of the Telangana assembly election in Kerala by 2026, party national president and union minister J P Nadda said on Tuesday.

“In the 2026 assembly elections, lotus will bloom in Kerala,” he said, after inaugurating the valedictory session of the one-day extended state executive.

“In Telangana our strength doubled in the assembly elections. We won the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency by 75,000 votes. This is BJP’s first victory in the LS elections (in Kerala) after independence. Though we lost in Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram with fewer votes, it is not a defeat but a victory in defeat. In Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP got 31% votes. It is an incredible achievement. In Attingal, if we can perform well, the BJP will win in the next election. The party achieved this bypassing the threats to their lives,” he said.

Nadda also took a jibe at the state Congress and ridiculed the leaders for celebrating a non-existent victory.

BJP to propose alternative delimitation plan

A resurgent BJP has decided to propose an alternative delimitation plan of all local self governments at the ward level. The local leadership was asked to prepare the plan, which the party will submit before the delimitation commission. The decision was taken at the party’s one-day extended state executive meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday in the presence of national president and union minister J P Nadda.