Cherai veterinary dispensary's lack of doctor leaves local farmers in dire straits

KOCHI : The Pallippuram grama panchayat veterinary dispensary in Cherai has been functioning without a doctor for the past nine months, causing severe inconvenience to livestock farmers.

Local residents accused the authorities of failing to take steps to fill the position – which fell vacant after the previous doctor was transferred – leaving hundreds of cattle rearers and poultry farmers in the panchayat in the lurch.

The grama panchayat, comprising 23 wards, is home to about 500 dairy farmers who own more than 1,500 cattle. Moreover, many women in the panchayat rely on chickens for livelihood. Families earn good income from rearing cows due to well-functioning dairy groups.

However, since the dispensary lacks a doctor, the families and individuals who are into livestock farming have to seek treatment for the animals elsewhere, incurring significant expenses. Lack of a doctor has also deprived them of the many benefits provided by the animal husbandry department.

This apart, the dispensary’s building was demolished a few months ago to build a new facility, but the work has been slow even though funds were allotted. At present, the dispensary is operating out of a small temporary building at the construction site, and has just two employees. Despite numerous complaints by the residents, no step has been taken to set things right.

Youth Congress State Secretary P A Nobal Kumar said if the authorities fail to find a permanent solution soon, they will organise strong protests.

Meanwhile, the authorities said a doctor will be appointed at the veterinary hospital soon. They also claimed there were no delays in providing services.