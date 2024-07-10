Eight injured in violent clash between DYFI, YC workers in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The police have registered two cases and detained nine people in connection with the clash between DYFI and Youth Congress (YC) workers at Nagaroor on Monday night, that left eight people injured on both sides.

The police said Afzal, a local DYFI leader, suffered serious injuries and underwent a surgery at Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. The injuries of the rest were not serious and they were being treated at various hospitals, the police said.

The clash erupted around 8pm at Alinmoodu junction when a DYFI worker was attacked allegedly by YC workers mostly hailing from Alamcode and nearby areas. Sources said a few months ago, DYFI member Ashique and YC member Naseeb Sha had an altercation over a road rage incident. On Sunday, Ashique had a fracas with YC leader Suhail Anvar, a friend of Naseeb, in Alamcode, which escalated on Monday. Besides personal grudge, local political equations are also behind the violence, it is learnt.

Earlier, Alamcode saw violent clashes between DYFI and YC workers after the latter waved black flags at the Nava Kerala Sadas bus. Suhail’s house was then vandalised by suspected DYFI members. In an alleged retaliation, a local CPM leader’s residence came under attack. The present clash is said to have links with the previous political grudge.

The Nagaroor police said they have booked members of both parties. Nine YC members were detained for allegedly coming from another area and attacking local DYFI members.

Meanwhile, the DYFI alleged that YC members unilaterally attacked DYFI workers and that the assailants were connected to KPCC president K Sudhakaran and the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.