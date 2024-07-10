Kasaragod girl set to become India’s first female football video analyst

KASARAGOD : Kasaragod’s Anjitha M, 23, is gearing up for a new chapter in her football career. This September, she will make history as India’s first female football video analyst by joining Indian Women’s League side Gokulam Kerala FC. She has already signed a contract with the club. Having hung up her boots as a defender for the Mumbai Knights, she is ready to survey the field from a different perspective.

“I’m excited. Being on the technical side, I’ll be able to analyse opponents’ weaknesses and help create opportunities for our team to score,” Anjitha says. The transition from player to video analyst was a strategic decision, she points out.

“While a footballer’s career is undeniably impacted by age and physical limitations, video analysis offers a long-term path for me to stay deeply involved with the sport I love,” she says.

The job of a football video analyst is to analyse match videos, identify the strengths and weaknesses of teams, and prepare a data-based report that will be used to devise strategy for future games.She says taking the Professional Football Scout Association (PFSA) course has helped her know the job and technical aspects of being a video analyst.

Anjitha’s football journey started early, playing for the Kerala junior team while in Class 10. Her passion only grew stronger, and while pursuing her BCom at the St Joseph’s College, Irinjalakuda, she actively sought more opportunities. This dedication led her to play for both the Calicut University and the Bengaluru Braves FC women’s team in 2018. Anjitha’s talent was recognised in 2021, earning her a spot on the prestigious Kerala Blasters FC women’s team. Most recently, she showcased her skills with the Mumbai Knights in the Indian Women’s League during the 2022-23 season.

Kerala Blasters women’s team coach Shereef Khan helped deepen her football knowledge, Anjitha said.

“Additionally, Kerala Blasters junior team video analyst Anand Vardhan generously shared his expertise, guiding me in the intricacies of video analysis for football matches. Women’s football in the country is changing. More people are coming to this sport, and many Indian Super League teams are building women’s teams,” she added.