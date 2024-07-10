Kerala: Baby elephant falls into well, mother comes to the rescue

KOCHI: A baby elephant that fell into a well in a village adjacent to a forest area in Ernakulam district was rescued by its mother on Wednesday, police said here.

The incident occurred on a private property in the Illithode area of Malayattoor.

Visuals aired by news channels showed the mother elephant rescuing its baby from the well and reuniting with the herd of wild elephants waiting nearby.

The police said that the baby elephant had fallen into the well in the morning and the herd remained in the vicinity.

When local residents, police, and forest officials surrounded the area, the mother elephant stepped forward and lifted her baby out of the well.

After the successful rescue, the herd of wild elephants returned to the forest.

Meanwhile, local residents protested against the forest officials, accusing them of failing to address the ongoing wild elephant menace in the area.

They claimed that the elephant menace was severe and that they had filed numerous complaints, but no action had been taken.