Kerala: CPM leaders rally behind Pramod Kottooli amid PSC bribery allegations

KOZHIKODE : CPM Kozhikode town area committee member Pramod Kottooli has denied allegations regarding his involvement in the PSC bribery scandal.

Kottooli told reporters that, “The party leadership has not sought any clarification from me on the issue. No commission of inquiry has been constituted in this regard. The party has only asked me what actually happened. It is the party’s responsibility. Telling them the truth is my responsibility. There is nothing to say about what I don’t know.”

Pramod Kottooli has consistently maintained his innocence, asserting that no complaints have been filed against him for accepting bribe. Additionally, he claimed that the party has neither sought an explanation from him nor taken any action against him. Pramod Kottooli, is a member of the CPM Kozhikode town area committee and the district secretary of the CITU, and enjoys considerable clout among senior CPM leaders. Meanwhile, CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan has dismissed the allegations. He said the allegations are part of an attempt to discredit Minister Mohamed Riyas, the party, and the government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that appropriate action would be taken. Party state secretary M V Govindan has also come up with a similar stance. Mohanan, however, said he was not aware of the incident mentioned by Govindan. Meanwhile, Minister Riyas himself has called for an investigation into the matter.