Kerala government plans to scrap colour-code mandate in tourist buses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourist buses in the state may soon be allowed to display colourful body paints as the State Transport Authority (STA) is considering reversing its decision to enforce a uniform white and purple colour scheme.

This potential change aims to cater to younger passengers, particularly college students, who prefer buses adorned with intricate paintwork and stickers for their journeys. However, there are concerns within the bus industry regarding safety implications and the possibility of unhealthy competition to create visually appealing buses.

The government initially imposed the plain colour mandate following a tragic bus accident at Vadakkancherry in Palakkad two years ago that resulted in the loss of nine lives, including five students. The STA meeting on Wednesday is expected to revisit this policy.