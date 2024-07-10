Kerala Government to distribute Rs 4250 crore social security pension arrears over two years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major decision post the Lok Sabha poll debacle, the state government has announced that social security pension arrears to the tune of Rs 4250 crore will be distributed in a time-bound manner, as instalments during the current and next fiscal.

In a statement under Rule 300 made before the Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that two instalments of arrears will be distributed during 2024-25 while the remaining arrears will be given as three instalments during the 2025-26 fiscal.

As of now, five instalments of social security/welfare pensions are pending. Pensions have been distributed without delay since March 2024. The left government has plans to increase the welfare pensions too, he said.

In his detailed statement, the chief minister also set deadlines for distributing arrears to different other sections. Arrears under the Karunya scheme, Life Mission, different welfare boards, Civil Supplies corporation, contractors, various scholarships and other financial assistance and allowances will be distributed in a time-bound manner, the CM informed the House.

The chief minister also criticised the union government for cutting in central grants. The central grants have come down to Rs 12,068 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 31,068 crore in 2020-21. Pinarayi went on to elaborate the additional measures taken by the left government in pension distribution, compared to the previous UDF government under Oommen Chandy.

The assembly witnessed some uproar when Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan raised a point of order after the CM's statement. Speaker AN Shamseer first refused to permission for Satheesan to speak, citing that there cannot be discussion over statements under Rule 300.

Later permission was given following an exchange of words between the two. Satheesan pointed out that contrary to the nature of statements under Rule 300, the CM was making more of a political statement in the House. Parliamentary Affairs minister MB Rajesh criticised the Satheean for his remarks.

The chief minister announced the time frame for distributing welfare pensions at a time when the Left government has been drawing flak from within the CPM and CPI for the delay in pensions. The CPM leadership meets had decided to set a priority for the left government to implement different schemes.