Kochi corporation to decide on key projects for Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant

KOCHI : The Kochi corporation council meeting, to be held on Friday, will decide on various matters related to the Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant. The council will consider financial demand for various projects related to the waste treatment plant.

An estimate of `1,03,99,963 for road improvement at Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant has been submitted for laying a road from the security cabin near the health department office to the panchayat road on an urgent basis. The new road will facilitate easy movement of vehicles to various plants at Brahmapuram, as reported by the overseer. The finance standing committee, in its meeting on June 20, 2024, recommended granting financial approval and submitted the matter to the council.

A joint inspection was conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority, Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Irrigation Department, Fire and Rescue Department, and Kochi Corporation following a special report submitted by the Regional Fire Officer, Fire & Rescue Services, Ernakulam, on March 24, 2023.

Based on the report, an urgent decision was made to install fire safety systems at the Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant. An estimate of Rs 3,00,000 was prepared for internal road restoration by the assistant engineer of the corporation, with preliminary approval from the mayor.

Following this, the tender process was initiated, and it was awarded to the lowest bidder who quoted Rs 3,00,000. The council will also validate the work awarded to the lowest bidder for the same.

The council will take into account CSML’s request to reconsider the use of CSML poles to install advertising boards.