THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The prepaid smart meter project, which saw inordinate delay, has got the Centre’s nod for implementation under CapEx (capital expenditure) model, as demanded by various trade unions.

The KSEB had planned to install smart meters in the TOTEX (total expenditure) model. However, the intervention of the chief minister has forced the electricity board to have it implemented under the public sector.

Now, the consumers will have to pay Rs 60 extra in their bi-monthly electricity bill, instead of Rs 200-Rs 300 under the TOTEX model.

The KSEB management revised its plan after it drew flak from all trade unions, including CITU.

The power department had earlier remained firm on its stand to execute the project under TOTEX model even though the board would get only 7.5% subsidy from the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

However, under the CapEx model, KSEB will get the full 15 % subsidy from the Centre. It is alleged that the power department was unnecessarily lobbying for TOTEX model, which would have burdened consumers financially.

S Harilal, general secretary, KSEB Workers’ Association (CITU) told TNIE that under CapEX model, it has been decided to manufature 3 lakh meters at a total cost of Rs 750 crore.

‘Authorities causing delay in initiating tender applications’

“Earlier, the power department was showing haste to develop the prepaid smart meter project under TOTEX model. But now when it has been changed to CapEx model, which would see a consumer spending only Rs 60 in the bi-monthly bill, the authorities are creating inordinate delay in initiating tender applications. Under the TOTEX model, a consumer will have to spent Rs 200 - Rs 300 bimonthly. Also, the equipment would become obsolete within seven years as well,” said Harilal.

A top official from the power department told TNIE that Power Minister K Krishnankutty had constituted an external technical committee to finalise on how to move forward on the tendering process.

“There has been no delay from the part of the minister’s office. Now the ball is in the court of the KSEB to initiate the tendering process after the technical committee has given advice,” said a top power department official.

It’s reliably learnt that the KSEB is keen to have the first phase of the project being implemented by April 2025. A senior board official told TNIE that KSEB Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar has sought two months to study the project in detail.