Shop owner's scooter fails pollution test in Kochi, exposes fake certificate from UP

KOCHI : Four days after his scooter failed a pollution test in Kochi, a shop owner managed to obtain a ‘PUC’ (Pollution Under Control) certificate, this time from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. Baffled MVD officials smelled a rat and launched a probe to check whether he rode his old scooter all the way to UP. They soon found that the PUC certificate obtained by him was fake and are now set to cancel the vehicle’s registration.

It all started on July 4 when Rajasthan native Kishore Kumar, who runs a provision store at Pookkaran Mukku near MG Road, failed to get a PUC certificate for his scooter during the pollution test done at a centre nearby. The test revealed twice the amount of carbon monoxide than the permitted level. However, the scooter was again subjected to a pollution test four days later (July 8), and as per the MVD website records, the test was done at a pollution testing centre in Rampur.

The anomaly came to the notice of Motor Vehicle Inspector A R Rajesh while he was going through the department’s Parivahan website.

“The second test was done within days at a centre in UP. This time, the vehicle was shown to have passed the test. We were perplexed as to how he could ride the old scooter all the way to UP,” the officer said.

A probe was ordered and the owner summoned, and his vehicle bearing the registration number ‘KL-07-BX-1778’ was seized. The officials conducted a pollution test and the vehicle failed again. It was then that the MVD officials unravelled the mystery.

When Kumar failed his first test at a centre in Pookkaran Mukku, the owner directed him to a workshop at Pullepady, run by another north Indian native. When the shop owner said he was fed up trying to get a PUC certificate, the latter promised to help. “The workshop owner took a photo of the scooter and sent the same to his friend at Rampur who was an auto consultant. He arranged the fake PUC with his influence from a pollution testing centre there. They showed the WhatsApp image of the scooter before the webcam and managed to get the certificate fraudulently and uploaded it onto the website. We located the vehicle to the workshop at Pullepady yesterday itself, just hours after this test,” the officer added.

With the scooter failing in the pollution test conducted by the MVD officials on Tuesday, the officials are now set to cancel the vehicle registration.

The Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer will also write to the transport commissioner to take up the matter with the UP authorities and take strict action against such centres issuing bogus PUC certificates.

Earlier, on April 6, another man was caught similarly for obtaining a fake ‘PUC’ from a centre in Tamil Nadu. “His bike failed in the first two tests done at a gap of just five days. And then, in 24 minutes, he again subjected the vehicle to testing at a centre in Tamil Nadu and obtained the PUC. The transport commissioner then took up the matter with his Tamil Nadu counterpart and action was taken against 50 pollution control centres there following surprise raids,” the officer said.