India's first Gen AI Conclave begins in Kochi

Highlighting the battle that the fishing community have to wage to eke a living, the CM urged innovators to come up with AI tools that can predict the availability of a healthy catch in an exact spot He said that it will make things much easier for such communities, including in our country.

"Solutions based on technology and artificial intelligence that make labour intensive jobs less strenuous on the bodies and minds of the workers, are absolute necessities of our times," Pinarayi said. Real time monitoring of water bodies so as to prevent contamination is essential to ensure safe drinking water to all. Solutions should be devised to enhance the quality of air, water etc. in such a way that nobody is able to profit from the lack of such public or natural goods, he said.

"The onus should be on improving accessibility and inclusivity. Only as a truly accessible and inclusive society can we make giant strides in progress," said the CM.

He said that Kerala is delighted to host the first International Gen AI Conclave in India, along with IBM. "This is indeed a stepping stone towards elevating Kerala into the hub of generative artificial intelligence in the country, as we explore AI's transformative potential and its impact on our society and economy," he added.

On the issue of accessibility and inclusivity, public and mass transportation also has a major role to play, said the CM. "Solutions are needed that ensure that traffic is regulated in such a way that the carrying capacity of roads, the density of vehicles on it and the priorities of different kinds of commuters are taken into account. Systems need to be put in place so as to ensure that bus, boat and metro services to cater to the needs of the commuters on a real time basis," he added.

Highlighting how the Kerala Government is committed to AI, he said, "Our commitment is evident in its integration into our education system. Our schools and universities play a crucial role in training the next generation of AI professionals. The introduction of AI in school textbooks, starting from class 7, ensures that our students are familiar with AI right from an early age. The new ICT curriculum emphasizes critical thinking, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities, which are essential for holistic development."

"The KITE initiative has been instrumental in providing AI training to teachers, equipping them with the skills to effectively utilise AI in education. All teachers in Kerala will be trained in AI, making us the first state in the country to achieve this enviable milestone. Integrating AI into sectors like tourism, healthcare, education, IT, and renewable energy will stimulate economic growth and enhance the quality of life of our citizens. For example, AI powered virtual tours have significantly increased visitor engagement in our tourism sector," said the CM.

He also pointed out the proactive approach that has been taken by the state government in the implementation of AI powered systems by government agencies. "For instance, the Motor Vehicle Department has adopted AI for enhanced traffic management, showcasing our dedication to leveraging technology for public benefit. The Kerala government is committed to supporting AI based investments and fostering an environment conducive to technological advancement. We anticipate more AI based investments to flow into the state in the coming years, further boosting our efforts to become the leading AI hub," said the CM.

The Government of Kerala has pioneered an Industries Policy that prioritises AI based industries, offering 18 incentives to promote AI-driven MSMEs and companies, further solidifying our position as a leading AI destination in India, he added.