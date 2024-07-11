ISRO spy conspiracy fabricated by cops, intelligence bureau officials: CBI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paving the way for a fresh course of action in the ISRO espionage case, in which former space scientist Nambi Narayanan was falsely implicated, the CBI has said the law was abused to detain Maldivian national Mariyam Rasheeda and others

In its chargesheet filed before the Judicial Magistrate court two weeks ago, the CBI said the espionage angle was fabricated to sustain the initial wrongs committed by state police and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials, and the accused conspired to foist a fabricated case on Nambi.

The chargesheet said police officials S Vijayan (first accused), Sibi Mathews (second accused), K K Joshua (third accused) then IB deputy director R B Sreekumar (fourth accused), and IB officer P S Jayaprakash (fifth accused) played an active role in the conspiracy to fabricate documents that led to illegal arrests and subsequent torture.

The CBI said Vijayan, then an inspector with the state special banch, played an active role in implicating innocent people in false cases and accused him of molesting Mariyam in her hotel room.

It said Vijayan seized Mariyam’s travel documents, rendering her unable to return before her visa expired. And when she could not return, she was booked for overstaying, the chargesheet said. The CBI also said Vijayan’s claim that he had sought legal opinion from then prosecutor Habib Pillai before registering the espionage case was disproved after Pillai denied giving any such opinion. On the direction of then Crimes DIG Sibi Mathews, four people - D Sashikumaran, K Chandersekhar, Nambi Naryanan and S K Sharma - were arrested without evidence. Their interrogation and torture were done at the behest of Sibi, the chargesheet said. Joshua fabricated case records and did not recover any incriminating documents from the accused persons’ houses.

Sreekumar, then IB deputy director, is accused of facilitating unauthorised questioning of Mariyam and torturing the accused.

‘Sibi ordered Nambi’s arrest’

IB staffer Jayaprakash has been accused of torturing Nambi and Sashikumaran in custody.

The CBI said it had recorded statements of two medical practitioners, who had tended to the injuries Nambi sustained in custodial torture. The doctors corroborated the CBI’s findings that the accused were tortured in custody. State police officer S Jogesh, who was part of the special team, told CBI that he arrested Nambi on the direction of Sibi, his senior, and wrote the statement, as if it was of Nambi, under instruction from his senior. The chargesheet also mentioned that journalists, who had covered the news, told CBI that it was Vijayan who acted as their source. Another journalist, said the chargesheet, said he had visited Mariyam in prison and she had revealed the injuries sustained during custodial torture.