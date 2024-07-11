Kerala Government sanctions temporary higher secondary batches to address seat shortage in Malappuram, Kasargod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to sanction 138 Higher Secondary batches temporarily in 92 government schools in Malappuram and Kasaragod to address the seat shortage in these districts, General Education Minister V Sivankutty informed the Assembly on Thursday. The sanctioning of these temporary batches will add 8,280 Plus One seats this year to the existing 4.33 lakh seats.

The decision was taken based on the recommendation of a two-member committee that was tasked to study the Higher Secondary Plus One seat shortage in northern Kerala. Of the 138 new batches sanctioned, 120 batches will be in 74 schools in Malappuram while the remaining 18 batches will be created in 18 schools in Kasaragod.

"The sanctioning of the 138 temporary batches in the two districts would incur an additional expense of Rs 14.90 crore to the state exchequer and is expected to completely address all issues related to Plus One admission," Sivankutty told the Assembly.

Of the 120 new temporary batches in Malappuram, 59 are in the Humanities stream and 61 in Commerce stream. The two-member committee that carried out a taluk-wise analysis of Plus One seats in Malappuram found that there was a shortage of seats in these two streams in all taluks of the district.

In Kasaragod, of the 18 new batches, one is in the Science stream, while the Humanities and commerce streams will get four and 13 batches respectively, the Minister added. A total of 4.25 lakh students had passed the SSLC examination this year. The new batches were sanctioned after many students in Malappuram and Kasaragod did not get admission even after carrying out a supplementary allotment of seats after the main allotments.

The seat shortage in northern Kerala, especially in Malappuram district, had triggered statewide protests, with the CPM's student wing SFI also joining the agitation demanding sanctioning of more Plus One batches to address the issue.