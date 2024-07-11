Mothership with 2000 containers docks at Vizhinjam Port

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MV San Fernando, the first mothership carrying 2000 containers, arrived at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram (VIST) on Thursday morning. In a symbolic gesture, the tug boats gave a water salute to the 300-meter long and 48-meter wide ship that reached the outer sea at 7.15 am. The berthing was completed by 9.50 am. The people gathered around the port created a festive mood by waving national flags and beating drums.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his Facebook post, said that the dream has been fulfilled. San Fernando departed from China's Xiamen port on July 2, and reached VIST after a voyage of 8 days. The ship has 22 crew members including 5 Indians. Prajeesh, a native of Palakkad is part of the crew. They require medical clearance from a public health officer before disembarking.



The cargo handling is likely to follow after immigration and customs clearance.

India's first semi-automated container port will demonstrate its capabilities by unloading the containers. The port has 8 ship-to-shore cranes, including the largest in the category (1620-tonne) in the country, and 23-yard cranes. The ship-to-shore cranes are used to lift the containers from the ship and place them in the terminal track. The vessel will utilize Vizhinjam port services to manage the movements of 400 containers onboard.

One of two feeder ships is scheduled to arrive on July 13 to facilitate the transhipment of the cargo.