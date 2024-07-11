Neglect of toddy workers led to Thrissur LS poll loss: CPI state council members

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leaders at the CPI state council criticised the state government for neglecting toddy workers who are still a force to reckon with in several places and said that this led to the LDF defeat in Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

Most of the leaders dismissed the narrative that it was the erosion in the Christian community votes in favour of BJP that cost the Left dear. “From which time did Christian voters support the Left? asked a member. Traditional labourers constitute the LDF’s core vote base. In Anthikkad, Manaloor, Thanniyam, and Chazhoor panchayats, toddy workers have a strong presence. However, that sector has been ignored by the government,” he said.

According to the election review report, it was the shift of secular votes to Congress to defeat the BJP that caused a setback for the Left in Thiruvananthapuram. Replying to discussions, State Secretary Binoy Viswam asked the party district leadership to start the rectification programme soon.

“There is no need to wait for the next assembly election. In the 25 assembly constituencies which were part of the four Lok Sabha seats in which the CPI contested, barring three constituencies, the party failed to achieve majority,” he said. Binoy Viswam also cautioned leaders against factionalism.”This is a time of crisis. The state leadership will accommodate all leaders,” he said. Binoy Viswam also reminded members that blaming the chief minister alone for the electoral loss is unacceptable. “It is not good to blame one leader for the setback,” he said.

Former minister V S Sunil Kumar came out against the state leadership for selecting state assistant secretary P P Suneer for the Rajya Sabha.

“Suneer is still young and he has a lot of time left to be considered for Rajya Sabha. The party should have sent a senior leader in place of Suneer,” he said. But, AIYF state president N Arun mocked Sunil Kumar and said that a leader who became an MLA in his 40s and a minister when he turned 50 is raising the issue of age.