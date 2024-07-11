Stage set for Kendriya Vidyalaya students to learn Malayalam formally, get certificate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Kerala, for whom Malayalam is not a subject of study, can soon learn the language and also get a PSC-recognised certificate for it.

The Malayalam Mission under the Cultural Affairs department has come up with ‘KV Malayalam’, which allows students to enrol in certified courses in Malayalam while undergoing regular schooling. “Malayalam will be taught using the curriculum and textbooks approved by the SCERT. Under the leadership of our academic council, training will be provided to teachers deputed by KVs. A handbook and an approach paper have been prepared for the purpose,” said Malayalam Mission director Murukan Kattakada.

At present, KVs in Kerala teach Malayalam but in an informal manner and mainly to provide students basic literacy. Of the nearly 55,000 students enrolled in 41 KVs across the state and Lakshadweep, 70-80% are Malayalis. Formally teaching the language has been the long-pending demand of parents,” said Santhosh Kumar N, deputy commissioner, KV Sangathan Regional Office, Ernakulam. The official said roll-out of the Mission’s courses will help students formally attain proficiency in Malayalam and utilise it for entry into government service in Kerala. The project, to be first launched in KV-Pallippuram in Thiruvananthapuram, will be rolled out in KVs across the state soon.

The General Education department has recognised the ‘Neelakurinji’ course as a Class X equivalency course for newly-inducted government employees in state service. ‘Neelakurinji’ has been recognised by the Public Services Commission (PSC) as the language proficiency course for declaring probation.

The Malayalam Mission promotes learning of Malayalam and familiarisation of Kerala culture mainly among children of Non-Resident Keralites undergoing formal education in other languages.

Courses on offer