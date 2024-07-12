‘Awareness of GenAI risks key to ensuring responsible practices’: Dinesh Nirmal

KOCHI: Many software engineers who left Kerala for jobs in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, have come back to work at IBM’s software lab in Kochi. Apart from the opportunity to work for an American software giant, this allows them to be closer to their families.

IBM, which recently announced the launch of its GenAI Innovation Centre in Kochi, which is designed to help enterprises, startups and partners explore, experience, and build generative AI technology, opened its first centre in the city in 2022. Since then, IBM has doubled its headcount in Kochi, said IBM senior vice president (software development) Dinesh Nirmal.

Though Nirmal did not reveal the numbers, an earlier release by IBM said its headcount in Kochi jumped to 1,500 from 750 in March 2023. The tech giant plans to make Kochi its development hub in the country.

According to Nirmal, when almost half of the country’s CEOs are recruiting for GenAI positions in their companies, a broad awareness about the risks of generative artificial intelligence is crucial to ensure responsible practices.

“By 2035, GenAI is projected to infuse no less than `1 trillion into the Indian economy,” Nirmal said, speaking at the two-day GenAI Conclave, which began here on Thursday. The event, which is being attended by 2,000 delegates, envisages imparting momentum to Kerala’s transformation into a knowledge economy.