Congress demands Vizhinjam port to be named after former CM Oommen Chandy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition Congress has demanded that the Vizhinjam International Seaport here should be named after the late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Alleging that the left government is purposefully suppressing the contribution of Oommen Chandy in realizing the Vizhinjam project, KPCC president K Sudhakaran demanded the former's name should be given to the port which is to be known as the face of Kerala's development.

"The government has not invited the UDF leaders who had contributed for the project. The decision of the government not to invite the opposition leader is an action not in tune with dignity. As CPM secretary, Pinarayi Vijayan tried to destroy the project and alleged a corruption of Rs 6,000 crore. However, the same man is now trying to take the patronage", he alleged.

However, opposition leader VD Satheeshan told TNIE that even though the government has not invited him, the Congress leaders who have been invited to the programme by the government will participate.

"This is the child of the UDF and late CM Oommen Chandy. The government is afraid of me. They think that I would talk about the contribution of Oommen Chandy and the rights of the UDF over the project", he said.