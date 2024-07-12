First mothership docks at at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, offloads cargo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MV San Fernando, the inaugural mothership carrying 1,930 containers from China, arrived at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram (VIST) on Thursday morning.

In a symbolic gesture, four tug boats offered a water salute to the 300-m-long and 48-m-wide vessel. They then guided it towards the berth and assisted in the mooring process. Swiftly, port authorities commenced unloading the containers using large cranes, aiming to complete the task by Friday. The ship is scheduled to depart for Colombo after the official reception, on the same day.

As many as 1,900 cargoes will be offloaded at the port. These cargoes are expected to reach the ports of Mumbai and Kolkata with the help of two feeder ships, Marin Azur and Seaspan Santos.

“The cargoes are meant for various clients in other parts of the country. Only the customs officers at the ports where it is taken out of the port premises will be inspecting those,” said an officer.

The ship’s arrival sparked jubilation both on-site and on social media. People gathered around the port created a festive mood by waving national flags and beating drums. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his Facebook post said the dream has been fulfilled.

Port Minister VN Vasavan, Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil and officials of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) and Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd were present at the berth. San Fernando departed from China’s Xiamen port on July 2, and reached VIST after a voyage of eight days. The ship has 22 crew members, including five Indians. Prajeesh, a resident of Palakkad, is part of the crew.

The port authorities plan to conduct trials using cargo ships before the actual commissioning scheduled for September/October. During the trial phase, India’s first semi-automated container port will demonstrate its capabilities by unloading the containers. The port has eight ship-to-shore cranes.

Cong wants port named after Chandy

The Congress has demanded that the state government name the Vizhinjam International Seaport after late CM Oommen Chandy. Though the state government has decided not to invite the leader of Opposition for the reception programme on Friday, the Opposition, in a tactical move, has decided to participate in the programme.

Interestingly, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, the strong advocate of the project, has decided to opt out from the programme owing to the negligence of the LDF government towards the local community by not fulfilling the rehabilitation programme approved by the last UDF government worth D473 crore.

Pinarayi to welcome historic ship today

The first mothership to dock at Vizhinjam will be accorded a formal reception on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will personally welcome the ship at 10am, with Port Minister V N Vasavan presiding over the ceremony. Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be the chief guest. Karan Adani, Chairman of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, will deliver the keynote address.

The docking of the mothership is considered a commercially significant event after getting the customs clearance for cargo handling. The chief minister in his Facebook post exuded confidence that the commissioning of the port will make the state a hub of container business in the country.