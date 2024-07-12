KEAM 2024: 52,500 students figure in engg rank list; boys bag top 10 ranks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Boys made a clean sweep of all top 10 ranks in the state engineering entrance exam (KEAM 2024), the results of which were announced by Higher Education Minister R Bindu here on Thursday.

Of the 79,044 candidates who appeared for the exam, 58,340 qualified. Of these, 52,500 candidates, including 27,854 boys and 24,646 girls, were included in the rank list. The number of students who qualified the exam and who figured in the rank-list rose by 4,261 and 2,829 respectively this year compared to the previous year.

Among the top 100 ranks, 87 were bagged by boys while the remaining 13 ranks went to girls. As many as 75 candidates who figured in the top 100 ranks had cleared the entrance exam in their first attempt while the remaining 25 made it to the top 100 in their second attempt.

While Devanand P from Alappuzha clinched the first rank in the general category, the second and third ranks were bagged by Hafiz Rahman Elikkottil from Malappuram and Allen Johny Anil from Kottayam. Jorden Joy (Kottayam) and Jithin J Joshi (Ernakulam) clinched the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively.

While Dhruv Sumesh (Alappuzha) and Hridin S Biju (Kasaragod) were the toppers in the Scheduled Caste category, Abhijith Lal (Idukki) and Andrew Joseph Sam (Kottayam) bagged the top two ranks in the Scheduled Tribe category.

While 24 candidates from Ernakulam figured in the top 100 ranks, 15 from Thiruvananthapuram and 11 from Kottayam also made it to the top 100. Ernakulam district also had the highest number of candidates (6,568) who figured in the rank list.

Alappuzha student is KEAM topper

Alappuzha resident P Devanand has won the first rank in the KEAM examination conducted by the State Commission for Entrance Examination. He got a score of 591.61 out of 600 in the exam. He is the son of Padmakumar P, of Mandaram, Chandanakavu, Alappuzha. He has already got admission for BTech (mechanical engineering) in IIT Kharagpur.

He had also garnered top ranks in various national entrance examinations for engineering. Devanand’s mother Manju P R is a chemistry teacher in NSS HSS, Thadiyoor, Pathanamthitta. His father is a research officer in the Economic and Statistics Department, Pathanamthitta. He studied Plus-II at Placid Vidhyavihar HSS, Changanassery. His brother is a Class IX student.